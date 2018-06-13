Skoda Fabia facelift reaches UK showrooms

Unveiled for the first time during this year Geneva Motor Show, the new and revised Skoda Fabia is already announced in UK. Order books for the updated supermini are open now, with first deliveries expected in September.





The range will feature five familiar trim levels; S, SE, SE L, Monte Carlo and Colour Edition, and as with the current model, it will be available in hatch and estate forms. RRP* prices range from £11,160 for the entry-level 1.0 MPI S hatch model to £17,950 for the 1.0 TSI 110 DSG SE L estate.





The new all-petrol engine range features state-of-the-art three-cylinder power units. Two MPI engines feature indirect injection and produce outputs of 60PS** and 75PS respectively, while the two TSI engines are packed with advanced engineering, including turbocharging and direct petrol injection, enabling them to generate 95PS and 110PS. Both TSI engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter. The most powerful can be matched with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option.





LED daytime running lights are now standard across the range, while Front assist and a Multifunction trip computer are included on all models for the first time.





SE models gain front fog lights and 15-inch Cygnus alloy wheels over the outgoing model, along with Radio Swing Plus and auto up/down function for the electric windows. Colour Edition models gain 16-inch Vigo alloy wheels in white, silver or black.





A new range of options has also been introduced - allowing owners to perfectly tailor their Fabia. Included for the first time are LED headlights (£960 RRP), 18-inch Vega alloy wheels (Monte Carlo Hatch only - £600 RRP) and Blind spot detection and rear traffic alert (£390 RRP).













Tags: skoda, skoda fabia, skoda fabia facelift, new skoda fabia, skoda fabia updates, 2019 skoda fabia

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles