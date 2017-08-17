Skoda EV plans: a hatchback, a coupe-SUV and a sports car

Skoda will start soon to deliver its first electrified cars. The first one will be a plug-in hybrid version of the Superb. This model will come in 2019. Also in 2019, Skoda will deliver the electric version of the Citigo.





But all the electric new models will be available from 2020. The first new full-electric car is set to be offered in 2020 and it will be a hatchback. According to AutoExpress it will be called Felicia E and it will be based on the MEB platform.





The second new electric model will be a coupe-SUV. It will be positioned between Karoq and Kodiaq and it will be made on the same MEB platform. The car will deliver great interior space and it will be produced in Slovakia.





Last, but not least is a sports car. This one will come with a design influenced by the Skoda 110R and it will feature an electric powertrain rated at more than 300 horsepower.





Tags: electric skoda, skoda

Posted in Skoda, Various News

Source: Skoda