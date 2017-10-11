Skoda enjoys record sales in September

Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide last month. It is the best monthly result in the 122-year history of the traditional Czech brand (September 2016: 107,100 Vehicles; +5.4 %).





This is the 22nd month of growth in a row. Skoda grew in Europe (+ 8.9%), Russia (+ 20.1%) and India (+ 37%).





“This September, we were able to surpass the record sales of September 2016. This development underscores the fact that we are on the right course with our SUV campaign,” says Alain Favey, Skoda Board Member for Sales and Marketing. "With the KODIAQ, we successfully launched a true gamechanger in February this year. The large SUV already represents an important pillar of our company’s positive sales development.”





In Western Europe, Skoda delivered 48,500 vehicles and posted an increase of 5.8% compared to the same month last year (September 2016: 45,800 vehicles). Deliveries on the strongest single European market, Germany, rose by 8.8% to 17,700 vehicles (September 2016: 16,300 vehicles). The brand achieved double-digit growth in France (3000 vehicles, +27.6%), Italy (2100 vehicles, + 23.6%), the Netherlands (1700 vehicles, +20.3%), Austria (2400 vehicles; 33.4%), Norway (700 vehicles, +13.8%) and Ireland (400 vehicles, + 29.8%).





In Central Europe, Skoda recorded an increase of 8.1% to 16,400 deliveries (September 2016: 15,100 vehicles).





In China - Skoda's largest single market - the manufacturer achieved 30,600 deliveries in the past month (September 2016: 32,000 vehicles; -4.5%).





Tags: skoda, skoda sales, skoda 2017 sales, skoda sales record

