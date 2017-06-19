Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
19 June 2017 18:13:50
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, following the three successful design studies from recent years, the students decided on an electric buggy that bears the name Element. The ‘E’ stands for electricity, ‘ELEMENT’ for the elementary and fundamental drive system of the future: e-mobility.
With great dedication, the students spent approx. 1,500 hours working on the open beach buggy. This demonstrates the young engineers’ enthusiasm. Building their own vehicle is a Vocational School and a good incentive for the country’s best young engineers.
Since October of last year, 22 of the 900 students between the ages of 17 and 18 who are currently attending Skoda’s vocational school have been able to experience what it feels like to be a car designer.
“Electromobility is not just a temporary trend – it is the future. That’s why we have opted to build a car with an electric drive system,” said student Daniel Launa, explaining the choice of the students.
The Element is based on the Citigo. The beach buggy has no roof, no doors and only two seats. It has an electric motor with a power output of 82 PS under its bonnet. Implementing their creative ideas, the students have also completely redesigned the interior.
The 2017 student car project began in autumn 2016 with initial drawings of a model. Since January 2017, the highly motivated young people from various vocational courses have been working on the car not only on paper and at their computers, but more and more also at the work bench, with welding equipment and tin snips. The roof had to be removed, the entire side has been redesigned, the boot was fitted with a lid.
The 17 boys and four girls have invested over 1,500 hours in the project, the development work was part of their formal lessons.
Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus officially introduced
Summer just started, so it is a good moment for Audi to launch its offensive. After we saw the new McLaren 570S Spider, now its time to meet the new Audi ...
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
