Skoda Design DNA showcases the lines of future models
24 March 2017 13:12:27
After its acclaimed Kodiaq SUV and the criticised Octavia facelift, Skoda is now ready for a new design challenge and a new model. To demonstrate their new design DNA, Skoda is teasing the launch of a new concept.
With harmonious proportions, clear contours, precise lines and clean-cut edges in both the exterior and interior, the Skoda DESIGN DNA demonstrates a clear and particularly distinct style. This DNA is an expression of the timeless elegance and modern functionality.
Equally characteristic are the contours, which set the stage for an interplay between light and shade that conveys dynamism and emotiveness. Crystalline structures can also be seen in headlights, tail lights and other features. Their crystalline, three-dimensional design gives them a high-quality character defined by modern technology.
Czech crystal glass art is internationally renowned and Skoda DESIGN pays respect to the cultural heritage of the brand’s homeland, to the artists who create sculptures of timeless beauty through precision craftsmanship and attention to detail. To a large extent, their ability to produce high-quality, emotive works of art from simple, clear shapes chimes with the fundamental values of the Czech car brand, whose vehicles harmoniously combine aesthetics and functionality.
Charting its progress from the Skoda VISION D design study in 2011 through to the Skoda VISION C (2014) and ŠKODA VISION S (2016) concepts reveals a continuous development that is also reflected in the appearance of the brand’s most recent models and which will also decisively shape design in future. In the near future, another concept study will enable Skoda to underline the constant evolution of the Skoda DESIGN.
