Skoda celebrates 40 years since its first Monte Carlo success
18 January 2017 18:09:29
|Tweet
Skoda has a long history when it comes to competition. even when it was making cars with not so much power, the Czech brand was on stages making good performances. Now, when the brand has become one of the strongest in Europe and its heritage in motorsport is impressive, Skoda wants to celebrate 40 years since its first success in monte Carlo.
Skoda Motorsport Director Michal Hrabánek announced: “For this reason, we are remembering the success of 40 years ago at the Rally Monte Carlo with a special livery for our Skoda FABIA R5. The awareness of the brand’s outstanding motor racing history is the driving force behind our current motorsport activities. As well as our works drivers Pontus Tidemand and Jan Kopecký, Andreas Mikkelsen will also drive the Skoda FABIA R5 at the Rally Monte Carlo,” Hrabánek continued.
WRC driver Mikkelsen will make a guest appearance for the Skoda works team. In doing so, he returns to his roots. The 27-year-old Norwegian began his rise to the top with titles in the Intercontinental Rally Challenge in 2011 and 2012. Back then, he was victorious in a Skoda FABIA SUPER 2000.
Skoda Motorsport will once again put its faith in its two works drivers, Kopecký (CZ) and Tidemand (S), in 2017. As well as at the Rally Monte Carlo, the rapid Swede and his co-driver Jonas Andersson (S) will also go in pursuit of points at the second round of the world championship, which takes place in his native Sweden (9 to 12 February).
With the world championship title, three continental titles, and ten national titles in the FABIA R5, Skoda enjoyed one of its best years on the rally routes of this world in 2016. Hopes are high that the Rally Monte Carlo will mark the start of an equally successful 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International ...
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...