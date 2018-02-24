Skoda at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Skoda has published the premiers that will took place during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. At the Swiss exihibition, the spotlight will be on the world premiere of the Skoda Vision X design study, which offers a look ahead to further developments in the model range.





Also during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda will showcased the revised Fabia. A modified design at the front and rear provide the exterior with an appearance that is as elegant as it is dynamic and modern.





Another important premiere is the Skoda Octavia RS which provides pure driving fun. The revised model comes with a 2.0 liter TSI engine rated at 245 horsepower. Last, but not least is the Skoda Kodiaq L&K. Distinct design features and a range of exclusive equipment as standard set the Skoda Kodiaq L&K apart. The top-of-the-line variant of the large SUV features 19-inch ‘Sirius’ alloy wheels, full-LED headlights, a radiator grille with chromed slats as well as model-specific front and rear bumpers.

Tags: skoda, skoda fabia, skoda kodiaq, skoda octavia rs, skoda vision x

