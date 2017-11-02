Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
2 November 2017 05:45:37
|Tweet
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the number of vehicles rolling off the production line has reached seven figures. Never before has this milestone been achieved as early as in October of a calendar year.
In addition to the high demand for its bestseller, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA, FABIA and the SUPERB model ranges, the successful debut of the ŠKODA KODIAQ also made a contribution to increasing the production volume. Furthermore, the market launch of the large SUV in February this year marked the start of ŠKODA AUTO’s SUV campaign as part of the 2025 Strategy. As the most recent addition to the ŠKODA family, the ŠKODA KAROQ compact SUV is currently being introduced to the markets.
“Reaching the mark of one million cars produced is an important milestone for us this year,” said ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, Michael Oeljeklaus. “This number, which has now already been reached, underlines the performance of our production sites as well as the expertise of our team. This year, we are once again aiming for a new production record,” added Oeljeklaus.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
-
Toyota celebrates 60 years on the US market
Volvo to fight against ocean plastics during Volvo Ocean Race
Robutt is testing Ford Fiesta seats
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...