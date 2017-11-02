Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017

Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the number of vehicles rolling off the production line has reached seven figures. Never before has this milestone been achieved as early as in October of a calendar year.





In addition to the high demand for its bestseller, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA, FABIA and the SUPERB model ranges, the successful debut of the ŠKODA KODIAQ also made a contribution to increasing the production volume. Furthermore, the market launch of the large SUV in February this year marked the start of ŠKODA AUTO’s SUV campaign as part of the 2025 Strategy. As the most recent addition to the ŠKODA family, the ŠKODA KAROQ compact SUV is currently being introduced to the markets.





“Reaching the mark of one million cars produced is an important milestone for us this year,” said ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, Michael Oeljeklaus. “This number, which has now already been reached, underlines the performance of our production sites as well as the expertise of our team. This year, we are once again aiming for a new production record,” added Oeljeklaus.













Tags: skoda, skoda sales, skoda production, 2017 skoda production, one million skoda

Posted in Skoda, Market News