Skoda achieved record sales in 2016

Skoda had a fantastic 2016, even though the new Kodiaq didn't even reached its first markets. The Czech manufacturer global sales rose 6.8% last year to 1,127,700 vehicles (2015: 1,055,500).





In Western Europe, Skoda grew by 5.7% to 455,200 deliveries in 2016 (2015: 430,900). In December, the brand delivered 32,600 vehicles to customers in this sales region (December 2015: 31,100). In Germany, the second-strongest global market, the manufacturer’s deliveries increased by 4.1% to 165,200 cars (2015: 158,700) in 2016.





The brand recorded strong growth in Eastern Europein 2016 with a 7.2% increase in sales to 35,100 vehicles (2015: 32,700). In December, the brand grew in this sales region by 3.3% to 2,800 deliveries (December 2015: 2,700).





As last year, Skoda showed strong presence in China in 2016, its strongest market worldwide, where it increased by 12.6% to 317,100 vehicles. In December, the brand delivered 29,900 vehicles to customers (December 2015: 28,900 deliveries).





In December, Skoda achieved a 5.7% increase (December 2015: 86,600) with 91,500 deliveries. This was the best December ever in the company’s history.





The brand achieved a double-digit growth rate in Ukraine (3,600 vehicles, +57.2%), Bosnia (1,400 vehicles, +23.2%), Romania (10,300 vehicles, +14.4%) and the Baltic States (6,500 vehicles; +10.6%).









