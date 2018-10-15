Home » News » Mercedes » Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback

Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback

15 October 2018 14:28:39

A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. But as we already have found out, the German car manufacturer will deliver a full range of electric cars developed under the EQ brand. 

We don't know which will be the next one, but we don know for sure it will be a compact hatchback based on the A-Class. And in the video below we have an camouflaged A-Class with no exhaust pipes. More than that, the video comes with a description that says the car was quite silent and emitted no visible exhaust. 
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Mercedes, Videos

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Cupra Ateca UK pricing announced

    Cupra Ateca UK pricing announced

  2. Fiat 500 Collezione introduced in UK

    Fiat 500 Collezione introduced in UK

  3. Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre

    Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre

  4.  
  5. McLaren Speedtail will be revealed on October 26 - we have a new teaser picture

    McLaren Speedtail will be revealed on October 26 - we have a new teaser picture

  6. Skoda Scala is the name of the upcoming compact hatchback imagined by the Czech manufacturer

    Skoda Scala is the name of the upcoming compact hatchback imagined by the Czech manufacturer

  7. These are the new Fiestas Red and Black Editions

    These are the new Fiestas Red and Black Editions

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL 350 Mille Miglia Edition

    Engine: V6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 3000-4500 rpm

  2. 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final Edition

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm

  3. 1935 Mercedes-Benz 150 Sportroadster

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  4. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG Hammer

    Engine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 230.49 nm / 170.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New YorkVolkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Polestar 1 Coupe first units producedPolestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...

Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in SeptemberMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...

Gadgets

Range Rover Sport completes autonomous testRange Rover Sport completes autonomous test
Land Rover is making constant efforts to bring autonomous technology to its cars. The developing phase is now completed, with the testing one in course. ...

Various News

Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extenderMazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special videoKen Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
Copyright CarSession.com