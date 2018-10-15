Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback

A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. But as we already have found out, the German car manufacturer will deliver a full range of electric cars developed under the EQ brand.





We don't know which will be the next one, but we don know for sure it will be a compact hatchback based on the A-Class. And in the video below we have an camouflaged A-Class with no exhaust pipes. More than that, the video comes with a description that says the car was quite silent and emitted no visible exhaust.

Tags: mercedes, mercedes-benz a-class, mercedes-benz eqa

