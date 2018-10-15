Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. But as we already have found out, the German car manufacturer will deliver a full range of electric cars developed under the EQ brand.
We don't know which will be the next one, but we don know for sure it will be a compact hatchback based on the A-Class. And in the video below we have an camouflaged A-Class with no exhaust pipes. More than that, the video comes with a description that says the car was quite silent and emitted no visible exhaust.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Range Rover Sport completes autonomous test
Land Rover is making constant efforts to bring autonomous technology to its cars. The developing phase is now completed, with the testing one in course. ...
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
