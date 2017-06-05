Seat wants you to name their new SUV
5 June 2017 12:53:07
Back in 2016, Seat launched the Ateca, one of the most successful product seen last year. In 2017, the Spanish car manufacturer will launch the Arona, their second SUV. And now, Seat said it will launch another SUV in 2018. This time it will be bigger than Ateca and it will also have a seven seat option.
Until then, Seat wants you to name their car. Since SEAT launched the Ronda in 1982, Spain’s geography has provided the name of a total of 13 brand models: Ronda, Ibiza, Malaga, Marbella, Toledo, Inca, Alhambra, Cordoba, Arosa, Leon, Altea and the two latest, Ateca and Arona. The new SUV will be number 14 on the list.
“SEAT has decided to call upon every fan of the brand to propose and later vote the name of the new SUV which is set to make history. In our efforts to launch #SEATseekingName, we have redefined the typical process in order to engage the public and followers of the brand all over the world in the project from start to finish”, said Luca de Meo.
You can upload your favorite name via the Seat website until 22 June. After that some specialists will pick the finalists. Public voting will be open from 12 to 25 September to select the favorite candidate among the chosen finalists. The winner will be the one with the most votes and it will be announced on October 15th.
