Seat unveiled the Mii electric
9 June 2019 05:25:55
Seat has officially unveiled its first electric vehicle. The car is based on the Mii city-car and its name is Mii electric. As you aleady imagine, the car is based on the newly launched Skoda Citigo-e iV.
As a result, the Mii electric has the same platform and the same capabilites. Under the bonnet is an 83 horsepower engine with 210 Nm peak of torque. According to Seat, the new Mii electric can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.9 secunds, while the top speed is clocked at 130 km/h.
Thanks to the 36.8 kWh battery pack, the Seat Mii electric is able to travel up to 260 kilometrs on the new WLTP test. According to Seat, the charging to 80% using a 7.2 kW charger will take about 4 hours.
"In Europe, the electric vehicle market grew by 46 percent in the first four months of the year, moving forward we expect electrified vehicles to play an important role within our range. The Mii Electric is the start of that journey, and at the same time brings to the market an affordable electric car", said Luca de Meo, president of Seat.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Volkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric cars
Volkswagen did it again. After the impressive run during the 2018 Pikes Peak hillclimb, the ID R prototype managed to smash the Nurburgring lap record ...
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
