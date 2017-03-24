Seat to launch its own version of the Skoda Kodiaq

After it launched the new Ateca one year ago, using the same platform as the current Volkswagen Tiguan, Seat is now ready for a new offensive.





The carmaker will reinforce the product offensive that began with the Ateca with the launch of a third SUV, which will become the flagship model of SEAT. This new SUV will be positioned one segment above the Ateca, feature 5 and 7-seater versions, and will reach dealerships in 2018. In other words a Seat version of the kodiaq or Tiguan Allspace.





The SUV announced today will be built at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, enabling improved synergies within the Group by maximising the MQB A2 platform which is already installed there.





Prior to that, in the second half of this year, SEAT will begin marketing the Arona, a compact crossover that will be manufactured in Martorell on the same platform as the Ibiza.





SEAT President Luca de Meo expressed his satisfaction with the new SUV: “This car will bring new customers to us, will boost brand image and will have a very big effect on our ability to generate margins. It will be designed in Barcelona and made in Germany. Producing the new SUV in Wolfsburg, in the heart of the Group, will reinforce the ties between SEAT and Volkswagen”.









