Home » News » Seat » Seat to launch a car every six months

Seat to launch a car every six months

22 March 2018 16:39:30

After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new car every six months until 2020. The first two vehicles will be the SEAT Tarraco and the CUPRA Ateca, which are going on sale at the end of 2018.

Next year the new generation SEAT Leon will be available in dealerships with two variants, the five-door model and the ST family sized version.

The following year – 2020 – will see SEAT’s first fully electric vehicle, built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and featuring a range of 500 kilometres and, for the first time, the addition of a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) in the SEAT model line-up.
Seat to launch a car every six months
Seat to launch a car every six months Photos

SEAT is taking a step forward in boosting electric mobility, which includes the hybrid version of the new generation Leon, also in 2020. In addition, the brand will remain committed to vehicles powered with compressed natural gas (CNG) as well as internal combustion engines.

The President of SEAT pointed out that “we can be happy with the 2017 results, but we shouldn’t be satisfied. Together we’ve closed a period of consolidation and now it’s time to look to the future with the ambition to grow.”

After achieving its best results in history in 2016, its profit after tax in 2017 grew to 281 million euros, which is 21.3% more than the previous year (2016: 232 million).


Tags: , , , , , ,

Posted in Seat, Future Cars

Seat to launch a car every six months Photos (1 photos)
  • Seat to launch a car every six months

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Peugeot 208 celebrates 20 years since launch

    Peugeot 208 celebrates 20 years since launch

  2. Seat to launch a car every six months

    Seat to launch a car every six months

  3. Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

    Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

  4.  
  5. 2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at New York Auto Show

    2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at New York Auto Show

  6. 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid US pricing announced

    2019 Honda Accord Hybrid US pricing announced

  7. 2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT announced in US

    2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT announced in US

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Seat Altea Prototipo Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  2. 1990 Seat Proto C Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2006 Morgan 4-Seater Roadster

    Engine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

  4. 2001 Seat Arosa Racer Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs

  5. 1999 Seat Formula Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 177 kw / 237.4 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 295 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and AirbusPop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com