Seat Tarraco will be the name of the upcoming Spanish SUV
19 February 2018 13:14:19
Seat Tarraco: this will be the name of the Spanish car manufacturer's third SUV. The 146,124 fans of the Seat brand in 134 countries who participated in the final stage of the #SEATseekingName project decided that the Spanish car manufacuter's new SUV will be named Tarraco.
35.52% of the valid votes were representing the Tarraco, followed by Avila (28.74%) and Aranda (26.91%). Tarraco is the first Seat model name to be chosen by popular vote and the fourteenth Spanish place name used to designate a brand model. 36 years have gone by since the Ronda was the first Seat model named after a Spanish city in 1982.
The new Seat Tarraco will be the biggest SUV of the Seat. It will have seven seats and it will be launched at the end of this year. The product offensive kicked off in 2016 with the launch of the Ateca and continued in 2017 with the Leon facelift, the fifth generation Ibiza and the new Arona crossover.
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
