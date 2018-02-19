Seat Tarraco will be the name of the upcoming Spanish SUV

Seat Tarraco: this will be the name of the Spanish car manufacturer's third SUV. The 146,124 fans of the Seat brand in 134 countries who participated in the final stage of the #SEATseekingName project decided that the Spanish car manufacuter's new SUV will be named Tarraco.





35.52% of the valid votes were representing the Tarraco, followed by Avila (28.74%) and Aranda (26.91%). Tarraco is the first Seat model name to be chosen by popular vote and the fourteenth Spanish place name used to designate a brand model. 36 years have gone by since the Ronda was the first Seat model named after a Spanish city in 1982.





The new Seat Tarraco will be the biggest SUV of the Seat. It will have seven seats and it will be launched at the end of this year. The product offensive kicked off in 2016 with the launch of the Ateca and continued in 2017 with the Leon facelift, the fifth generation Ibiza and the new Arona crossover.





Tags: seat, seat tarraco, tarraco

