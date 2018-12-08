Seat Tarraco - UK prices

A few weeks ago, Seat announced that Tarraco, their biggest SUV in the line-up entered production in Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg plant. Now, Seat published the price list for the all-new Tarraco on the British market.





The base price for the new Seat Tarraco is £28,320 OTR. Tarraco mixes state-of-the-art technology with dynamic and agile handling and is produced in Wolfsburg on the MQB-A LWB architecture. Combining practicality and functionality with an elegant and progressive design, it is the first model to show the new direction being pursued by the Martorell-based team led by Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos.





In UK, Seat will sell the Tarraco in four different trim levels. These are what you can get from the new Tarraco: SE, SE Technology, XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE LUX. OTR prices start at £28,320 for the SE 1.5 TSI Evo 150PS; £29,330 for the SE Tech; £30,410 for XCELLENCE and £32,135 for XCELLENCE LUX.





As you already know, the engine and trasmission line-up will include a 1.5 TSI 150 PS, 2.0 TSI 190 PS DSG 4Drive, 2.0 TDI 150 PS (including a DSG 4Drive option) and a 2.0 TDI 190 PS DSG 4Drive. All engines benefit from direct injection, turbocharging and stop-start technology.





