Seat Tarraco official photos and details

Skoda already has the Kodiaq, its first seven-seater and a true hit around Europe. So Seat needed something similar. The Spanish brand also unveiled its first seven-seater model, called Tarraco. The large SUV – named after the Mediterranean city of Tarragona – completes the Barcelona-based manufacturer’s SUV range.





The latest vehicle is designed and developed at the facilities of SEAT in Martorell (Barcelona) and produced in Wolfsburg (Germany).





Tarraco sits at the top of SEAT’s SUV family, as the bigger brother to both the Ateca and Arona. The new Tarraco is designed for drivers who need the usefulness of a five or seven-seater and the practicality of a higher driving position.





The vehicle’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) setup gives the perfect balance between a sporty feeling when you are behind the wheel, and a more comfortable ride when you need to cover longer distances, on different types of roads.





All engines benefit from direct-injection, turbocharging and start-stop technology and offer power outputs of between 150PS and 190PS.





Two petrol variants will be available: a four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI unit that produces 150PS and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels, and a 2.0 litre, 190PS offering mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive total traction system.





There are two diesel options, both 2.0 litre TDIs, with power outputs of 150PS and 190PS respectively. The 150PS variant can be connected to either a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with 4Drive system. The higher powered version is solely available in 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox.





The Tarraco’s interior benefits from SEAT’s 10.25 inch Digital Cockpit, streamlining the delivery of important information to the driver, and an 8 inch large, floating HMI screen where occupants can access SEAT’s suite of connectivity options. Finally, when it comes to infotainment systems, The Tarraco will be the first SEAT to feature gesture control functions (when equipped with 8 inch Navigation Plus).





As the SUV market continues to expand, the Tarraco will play a key role for SEAT when it is introduced at the very beginning of 2019, strengthening the brand and aiding further growth at a time when the company’s sales are rising steadily already. Between January and August, SEAT delivered 383,900 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 21.9% over the same period in 2017.













