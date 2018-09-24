Seat Tarraco official photos and details
24 September 2018 12:15:36
|Tweet
Skoda already has the Kodiaq, its first seven-seater and a true hit around Europe. So Seat needed something similar. The Spanish brand also unveiled its first seven-seater model, called Tarraco. The large SUV – named after the Mediterranean city of Tarragona – completes the Barcelona-based manufacturer’s SUV range.
The latest vehicle is designed and developed at the facilities of SEAT in Martorell (Barcelona) and produced in Wolfsburg (Germany).
Tarraco sits at the top of SEAT’s SUV family, as the bigger brother to both the Ateca and Arona. The new Tarraco is designed for drivers who need the usefulness of a five or seven-seater and the practicality of a higher driving position.
The vehicle’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) setup gives the perfect balance between a sporty feeling when you are behind the wheel, and a more comfortable ride when you need to cover longer distances, on different types of roads.
All engines benefit from direct-injection, turbocharging and start-stop technology and offer power outputs of between 150PS and 190PS.
Two petrol variants will be available: a four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI unit that produces 150PS and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels, and a 2.0 litre, 190PS offering mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive total traction system.
There are two diesel options, both 2.0 litre TDIs, with power outputs of 150PS and 190PS respectively. The 150PS variant can be connected to either a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with 4Drive system. The higher powered version is solely available in 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox.
The Tarraco’s interior benefits from SEAT’s 10.25 inch Digital Cockpit, streamlining the delivery of important information to the driver, and an 8 inch large, floating HMI screen where occupants can access SEAT’s suite of connectivity options. Finally, when it comes to infotainment systems, The Tarraco will be the first SEAT to feature gesture control functions (when equipped with 8 inch Navigation Plus).
As the SUV market continues to expand, the Tarraco will play a key role for SEAT when it is introduced at the very beginning of 2019, strengthening the brand and aiding further growth at a time when the company’s sales are rising steadily already. Between January and August, SEAT delivered 383,900 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 21.9% over the same period in 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz B Class will come to Paris Motor Show
2019 Peugeot 3008 and 508 can be ordered with plug-in hybrid powertrain
This is the ride to use if you want to catch an arrow that travels with 215 km/h
-
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4
Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version
Related Specs
2006 Morgan 4-Seater RoadsterEngine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2003 Seat Altea Prototipo ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2001 Seat Arosa Racer ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs
1999 Seat Formula ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 177 kw / 237.4 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 295 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2006 Seat Leon CupraEngine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Lamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tour
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...