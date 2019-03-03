Home » News » Seat » Seat Tarraco awarded 5 stars by EuroNCAP

Seat Tarraco awarded 5 stars by EuroNCAP

3 March 2019 15:43:51

To achieve 5 stars from EuroNCAP, considering the latest safety regulations, can really be a challenge. Seat Tarraco, the company's biggest SUV managed to do so continuing the brand’s tradition.

All aspects of the vehicle are examined, measuring the ability to protect both adult and child occupants, vulnerable road users while also evaluating more advanced safety assist systems. And SEAT’s flagship model, the Tarraco SUV, achieved the highest level of safety possible in the consumer protection body’s series of tests.

Adult occupant protection is established through tests including frontal impacts that use a 40% overlap and a full width rigid barrier as well as a side barrier and pole impact. Added to this are whiplash tests and autonomous emergency braking, (AEB), tested across a wide range of speeds and vehicle overlaps.

For child occupant protection three main aspects are assessed: the protection from the restraint system, how well the vehicle accommodates child restraint systems of various sizes and, finally, provisions in the vehicle for the safe transport of children.
The SEAT Tarraco wasn’t just developed to protect those inside the vehicle, a huge amount of importance was placed on safeguarding vulnerable road users too. Euro NCAP’s test also look at the potential risk of injury to a pedestrian or cyclist’s head, pelvis and legs and what can be done to mitigate or prevent any impact.

The SEAT Tarraco scored 97% for adult protection, 84% for child occupant, 79% for vulnerable road users and 79% for safety assist.


