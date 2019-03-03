Seat Tarraco awarded 5 stars by EuroNCAP
3 March 2019 15:43:51
To achieve 5 stars from EuroNCAP, considering the latest safety regulations, can really be a challenge. Seat Tarraco, the company's biggest SUV managed to do so continuing the brand’s tradition.
All aspects of the vehicle are examined, measuring the ability to protect both adult and child occupants, vulnerable road users while also evaluating more advanced safety assist systems. And SEAT’s flagship model, the Tarraco SUV, achieved the highest level of safety possible in the consumer protection body’s series of tests.
Adult occupant protection is established through tests including frontal impacts that use a 40% overlap and a full width rigid barrier as well as a side barrier and pole impact. Added to this are whiplash tests and autonomous emergency braking, (AEB), tested across a wide range of speeds and vehicle overlaps.
For child occupant protection three main aspects are assessed: the protection from the restraint system, how well the vehicle accommodates child restraint systems of various sizes and, finally, provisions in the vehicle for the safe transport of children.
The SEAT Tarraco wasn’t just developed to protect those inside the vehicle, a huge amount of importance was placed on safeguarding vulnerable road users too. Euro NCAP’s test also look at the potential risk of injury to a pedestrian or cyclist’s head, pelvis and legs and what can be done to mitigate or prevent any impact.
The SEAT Tarraco scored 97% for adult protection, 84% for child occupant, 79% for vulnerable road users and 79% for safety assist.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
