Home » News » Seat » Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV

Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV

1 June 2017 17:56:53

Seat is on an SUV-spree, launching more and more high-riding vehicles. After we saw and drive de new Ateca, Seat is preparing us for the launch of the new Arona, its smallest SUV, a perfect rival for Renault Captur and Nissan Juke. But, beside these two SUV's, Seat is also launching its first seven seat SUV, based on the Tiguan Allspace or Skoda Kodiaq.

Seat already has launched a project, #SEATseekingname, for members of the public to submit proposals and vote for the name of its new SUV with up to seven seats which goes on sale in 2018. The main criteria is that the name for the new model which sits one segment above Ateca, must be taken from Spanish geography.

Since the announcement last March of the launch of this new SUV, SEAT has already received proposals from all over Spain to name the new model.
Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV
Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV Photos

Since SEAT launched the Ronda in 1982, Spain’s geography has provided the name of a total of 13 brand models: Ronda, Ibiza, Malaga, Marbella, Toledo, Inca, Alhambra, Cordoba, Arosa, Leon, Altea and the two latest, Ateca and Arona. The new SUV will be number 14 on the list.

The new model being launched by SEAT in 2018 will round off the brand’s SUV trio, following the Ateca and the Arona, which is going to make its debut in the second half of 2017. Together with the All-new Ibiza, which arrives in UK showrooms in July, and New Leon which arrived in February, SEAT will complete the largest product offensive in its history.

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Seat, Various News

Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV Photos (1 photos)
  • Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV

    Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV

  2. Audi will increase its electric range

    Audi will increase its electric range

  3. Skoda Kodiaq awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

    Skoda Kodiaq awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

  4.  
  5. Hyundai i30N finished the 24-hours race at Nurburgring

    Hyundai i30N finished the 24-hours race at Nurburgring

  6. 2017 Skoda Superb updated with new tech

    2017 Skoda Superb updated with new tech

  7. Rob Melville named design director at McLaren

    Rob Melville named design director at McLaren

Related Specs

  1. 1999 Seat Formula Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 177 kw / 237.4 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 295 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  2. 2006 Morgan 4-Seater Roadster

    Engine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

  3. 2003 Seat Altea Prototipo Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  4. 2001 Seat Arosa Racer Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs

  5. 2006 Seat Leon Cupra

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in WortherseeVolkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealerRolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Diesel engines lose ground in EuropeDiesel engines lose ground in Europe
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...

Gadgets

Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche trackOmologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...

Various News

Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4
Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining ...
Copyright CarSession.com