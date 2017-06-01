Seat seeks a name for its seven-seat SUV
1 June 2017 17:56:53
Seat is on an SUV-spree, launching more and more high-riding vehicles. After we saw and drive de new Ateca, Seat is preparing us for the launch of the new Arona, its smallest SUV, a perfect rival for Renault Captur and Nissan Juke. But, beside these two SUV's, Seat is also launching its first seven seat SUV, based on the Tiguan Allspace or Skoda Kodiaq.
Seat already has launched a project, #SEATseekingname, for members of the public to submit proposals and vote for the name of its new SUV with up to seven seats which goes on sale in 2018. The main criteria is that the name for the new model which sits one segment above Ateca, must be taken from Spanish geography.
Since the announcement last March of the launch of this new SUV, SEAT has already received proposals from all over Spain to name the new model.
Since SEAT launched the Ronda in 1982, Spain’s geography has provided the name of a total of 13 brand models: Ronda, Ibiza, Malaga, Marbella, Toledo, Inca, Alhambra, Cordoba, Arosa, Leon, Altea and the two latest, Ateca and Arona. The new SUV will be number 14 on the list.
The new model being launched by SEAT in 2018 will round off the brand’s SUV trio, following the Ateca and the Arona, which is going to make its debut in the second half of 2017. Together with the All-new Ibiza, which arrives in UK showrooms in July, and New Leon which arrived in February, SEAT will complete the largest product offensive in its history.
