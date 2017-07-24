Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011

It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with new models and with the help of parent Volkswagen.





Now, Seat concluded the first half of 2017 with its best commercial result since 2001. The brand’s global sales grew by 13.7% compared to the same period in 2016, to stand at a total figure of 246,500 vehicles (2016: 216,800), nearly 30,000 more cars. In the month of June, SEAT sold 45,200 units, an increase of 12.6% against the same month in 2016 (40,100).





SEAT sales went up in the first half of the year thanks to the results in the major European countries, which all posted double-digit improvement. Spain led the growth with 54,100 cars sold (+21.2%), followed by Germany in second place with 48,600 SEAT vehicles delivered (+10.2%) and the United Kingdom third (29,500; +20.5%). France (13,300; +18.2%) and Italy (10,500; +14.6%) are also among the countries which increased sales by more than 10%.





In the UK, SEAT has posted good registrations of 29,941 year-to-date - 4,857 more than the same timeframe in 2016.





This boost in sales can also be seen in other regions of the world. Mexico is SEAT’s fifth largest global market (12,900; +6.4%); Turkey is the sixth (11,300; +0.5%); Poland the ninth (6,000; +22.3%) and Israel wraps up the top ten (5,500; +5.4%).













