Seat received 10.000 proposals for naming its third SUV
27 June 2017 18:04:03
We just saw the Arona unveiled, but Seat is not stopping here. The Spanish brand is ready to offer its clients another SUV, the third one. It will be launched in 2018 but it doesn't have a name yet. So the marketing team at Seat found a great way to seek a name.
The project #SEATseekingName, where the Barcelona-based brand asked members of the public to name its third SUV, has succeeded in attracting huge participation from 133,332 members of the public in 106 countries. The first stage, which opened on 1st June, finished yesterday after receiving a total of 10,130 different Spanish place names, which was the criteria set out by the company for its 2018 SUV.
The expectations and social impact achieved prompted the company to redefine its habitual naming process, opening it up to brand followers in Spain and around the world, for them to propose their favourite name and then vote for the winner.
With the first stage now finished, it is time for the pre-selection phase of the proposals, involving brand experts and an external naming agency, as well as customers from different countries who will be participating in the focus groups organised by Seat.
Seat will announce the names of the finalists at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Anybody wishing to cast a vote for their favourite candidate will have the chance from 12 to 25 September, and the name with the most votes will be the winner, which Seat will announce by 15 October.
The company’s third SUV will join the list of 13 models that have been named after a place name from Spanish geography. It started in 1982 with the Ronda up to the most recent Arona (Tenerife), the compact crossover which will be unveiled on 26 June in Barcelona. In addition, it will be the first time in the history of the brand that a model carries a name selected by popular vote.
