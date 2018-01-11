Seat reaches record sales in 2017
11 January 2018 15:25:05
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total of 468,400 vehicles, which is 14.6% more than in 2016, and an increase of nearly 60,000 units compared to the previous year, when the brand sold 408,700 cars.
This is the best sales outcome since 2001 and one of the best results in the history of the brand. In addition, 2017 was the fifth consecutive year of growth for SEAT, with sales going up by 45.9% since 2012. In December, SEAT delivered 32,900 cars, which is a 12.9% rise compared to the same month the previous year, when 29,200 units were sold.
The Ateca boosted SEAT sales throughout 2017. In its first full commercial year, the brand sold 78,700 units of its new compact SUV. It joined Leon and Alhambra in another year of sales growth, as by the end of 2017, both models again achieved their highest ever sales figures.
Sales of SEAT’s best-seller, Leon rose by 2.9% to reach 170,000 deliveries, while the brand’s MPV went up by 1.7%, amounting to 31,200 units. Sales of the Ibiza, in the year it was overhauled, totalled 152,300 units, which is 0.6% more than in 2016.
SEAT’s sales success is bolstered by solid growth in the brand’s main markets. Germany spearheads SEAT sales, exceeding 100,000 units for the first time since 1991, and with 102,100 vehicles sold (+13.4%) posts its best result in history. Right behind Germany in second place, Spain is making strong progress with a sales increase of 23.1% to reach 95,100 units sold. SEAT also achieved its best ever result in the United Kingdom, third in sales volume for the brand, with an 18.3% growth (56,200 cars sold).
Two other main markets following the UK are Mexico (24,700 cars; +0.7%), where SEAT continues to grow despite the difficult market environment, and France (24,200; +15.6%).
