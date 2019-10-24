Seat Mii electric launched in UK

Seat is electrifying its UK range with the introduction of the new Mii electric, one of the most affordable electric vehicle on the market as it is priced from £19,300.





Making the Mii electric an even more attractive prospect, the first 300 retail customers to place an order before 31st December 2019 will receive a wall box charger fitted at their home, a 3-pin home charging cable, 3 years’ servicing and roadside assistance free of charge.





The Mii electric fuses dynamism, urban design, an advanced powertrain and new levels of connectivity with low cost of ownership, to offer a vehicle that is ready to meet the challenges of the city and the needs of a new generation of customers.





SEAT’s first all-electric production vehicle also lays the groundwork for future models to join the family, with more BEVs and PHEVs due in 2020 and beyond. These include the all-electric SEAT el-Born, plug-in hybrid versions of Tarraco and New Leon and high-performance plug-in hybrid models from CUPRA, including the Formentor and Leon.





The Mii electric’s motor, linked to a single-speed transmission, provides its 61kW (83PS) of power and 212Nm of torque instantly, meaning the five-door car can reach 31mph from a standstill in only 3.9 seconds – perfect for driving around towns and urban cities.





The car’s 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 161 miles (WLTP) of range from a single charge, based on the WLTP test cycle. Rapid charging (DC at 40kW) to 80% takes an hour – about the same time as an average smartphone – whilst using a AC 7.2kW home charger takes four hours to reach 80% fully charged.





Staying true to the SEAT UK easyMOVE strategy, standard equipment for the Mii electric includes metallic paint, sports seats, dark tinted windows, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, rear parking sensors and fast DC charging capabilities. There will be a choice of five metallic colours: Deep Black, Candy White, Tornado Red, Chester Blue and Tungsten Silver at no extra cost.

More recently, SEAT introduced the e-Mii prototype car-sharing pilot project. A fleet of five all-electric Mii prototypes are used on the roads of Barcelona, allowing more than 1,000 employees at SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona and the Pier 01 Barcelona Tech City, to hop in and out of vehicles as and when they need. The project has fed into the Mii electric and given valuable insight into how EVs work on public roads.





SEAT Mii electric production will begin in Bratislava (Slovakia) in Q4 2019. Orders open on 22nd October and first customer deliveries are projected for the end of Q1 2020.













