Seat might launch a coupe SUV under Cupra brand

Seat is a car manufacturer that seen the success thanks to an SUV. Yes, we are talking about the Ateca. But the Spanish car manufacturer already unveiled the Arona, a small-SUV that will soon hit the roads.





As you can imagine, Seat has decided to work on a new SUV. We are talking about a coupe-SUV that might take some design cues from the 20V20 Concept seen back in 2015, the same protoype that was used to deliver the Ateca.





According to the rumors, the model will also become the first model deliver by the upcming Cupra brand. In case you haven't found out, Seat will do the same way with Cupra as Volvo did with Polestar.





This new coupe-SUV will be what Macan is for Porsche and this is why everybody thinks the model will come under the Cupra brand.

Tags: coupe-suv, seat, seat coupe-suv, seat cupra

