Seat Leon Cupra R UK pricing announced
13 November 2017 18:17:28
Knowing the UK customers apetite for fast cars, Seat is introducing its fastest car ever on the British market. The Leon CUPRA R, Seat’s most powerful and exclusive car to date, is now available to order priced at £34,995.
A limited production run has been confirmed for the eagerly-awaited Leon CUPRA R, a model that will combine power and performance with sophisticated styling and a premium finish. Just 799 models will be built for global sale in the first half of 2018, of which 24 are initially destined for the UK.
Among the improvements on the technical side are a new steering system, modified camber angles on the front axle, four piston Brembo brake callipers and crucially, a retuned exhaust system with even racier note. In terms of performance, the Leon CUPRA R is limited to 155 mph and will despatch 0-62 mph in just 5.8 seconds.
In the UK, the new front-wheel-drive SEAT Leon CUPRA R, boasting 310PS, will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Two metallic paint options are available, Monsoon Grey and Midnight Black, both of which are included in the car’s price.
Over the Leon CUPRA 300, the new flagship receives KESSY (Keyless Enter & Go with Wireless Phone Charger), Winter Pack (heated front seats and headlight washers), rear view camera, Safety Pack (Tiredness recognition System and rear seatbelt reminder), BeatsAudio sound system with 10 speakers, adaptive cruise control and lastly, Navigation System High (eight-inch touchscreen, Full Link, dynamic route guidance with 3D map display and 3D emblematic buildings, 10GB hard disk drive).
