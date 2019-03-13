Seat Leon Cupra R ST is the fastest Seat ever

Seat had some great success with the current generation Leon in its performance version: Cupra. To mark this success and also to properly say goodbye to the current model, Seat is launching the fastest-ever CUPRA: the special edition Leon CUPRA R ST, which can be specced to produce an exceptional 370PS output.





Only 150 of the hot Leon CUPRA R ST special editions will be available in the UK market, with ordering opening on 9 April. The 2.0 TSI 300PS will have an on-the-road price of £37,975 – but for just £500 customers can upgrade to 370PS with the addition of an ABT tuning pack. Insurance rated and with no impact on the homologation status of the car, it will reduce the 0-62mph figure to 4.5 seconds.





With high specification as standard, the special edition comes with quad exhaust, Brembo brakes, bucket seats, KESSY and a panoramic sunroof. Copper accents and carbon fibre detailing add to the premium external appeal, and upgraded models will feature ABT detailing on the rear badge.





This model is set to stand out from the crowd, bringing together the high performance of its 300PS/400Nm 2.0 litre TSI engine and the dynamic traction from its 4Drive system.





Even at first glance the Leon CUPRA R ST distinguishes itself from the competition with a compelling exterior design. The newly developed lateral air intakes with copper colour treatment give a subtle indication of the vehicle’s heritage. Add to this the extensive use of carbon fibre to maximise the Leon CUPRA R ST’s performance and aesthetics – the front splitter, the new rear spoiler, the side skirts and the rear diffuser all benefit from the material.





Inside, illuminated aluminium plaques welcome the driver and passenger. The interior lining of the doors is finished in fabric with carbon fibre look. Copper accents continue inside on the climate control vents, the central console, on the logo on the steering wheel and on the stitching of the bucket seats and steering wheel. Both the steering wheel and gear knob are upholstered in Alcantara® to provide a plush, tactile finish.









Tags: seat, seat leon cupra, seat leon, fastest seat ever, seat leon cupra r st

