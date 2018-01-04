Seat Leon Cupra R sold out in UK
4 January 2018 17:56:40
|Tweet
UK market is well regarded when it comes to performance cars. Everyone knows that Brits love powerful cars. Also Seat knew that when it launched the special edition Leon Cupra R. The car has proved a UK smash-hit, with all 24 destined for these shores snapped up in super quick hot hatch time.
The limited production run of just 799 examples has hit on a seriously appealing ‘R’ formula. The ultra-exclusive, UK-specification Leon CUPRA R cars, all 310PS six-speed manual gearbox versions, cost £34,995 on-the-road. Like their siblings, they boast modified camber angles on the front axle, four piston Brembro brake callipers and a retuned sports exhaust system, plus, a rear spoiler providing 20kg of downforce for even grippier handling.
Among the ‘R’ enhancements are carbon fibre details for the rear spoiler, lower lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser. Plus, the extended wheel arches and the front also benefit from a more powerful design around the air intakes. Copper colouring is also a key theme and comes into play on the door mirrors, CUPRA tailgate lettering, and copper and black 19-inch CUPRA R alloy wheels.
The cabin of the SEAT Leon CUPRA R has also been made even more stylish, with the copper hue carried through to the detailing on the dashboard, centre console, door panel stitching and CUPRA steering wheel logo. Rounding off the sport-oriented look and feel is Alcantara® for the gearstick, steering wheel and front bucket seats with copper stitching.
First UK deliveries of the SEAT Leon CUPRA R begin this month.
Seat Leon Cupra R sold out in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Seat Leon CupraEngine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm
2001 Seat Leon Cupra REngine: Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 270 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2006 Morgan 4-Seater RoadsterEngine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2003 Seat Altea Prototipo ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2001 Seat Arosa Racer ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...