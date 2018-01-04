Home » News » Seat » Seat Leon Cupra R sold out in UK

Seat Leon Cupra R sold out in UK

4 January 2018 17:56:40

UK market is well regarded when it comes to performance cars. Everyone knows that Brits love powerful cars. Also Seat knew that when it launched the special edition Leon Cupra R. The car has proved a UK smash-hit, with all 24 destined for these shores snapped up in super quick hot hatch time.

The limited production run of just 799 examples has hit on a seriously appealing ‘R’ formula. The ultra-exclusive, UK-specification Leon CUPRA R cars, all 310PS six-speed manual gearbox versions, cost £34,995 on-the-road. Like their siblings, they boast modified camber angles on the front axle, four piston Brembro brake callipers and a retuned sports exhaust system, plus, a rear spoiler providing 20kg of downforce for even grippier handling.

Among the ‘R’ enhancements are carbon fibre details for the rear spoiler, lower lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser. Plus, the extended wheel arches and the front also benefit from a more powerful design around the air intakes. Copper colouring is also a key theme and comes into play on the door mirrors, CUPRA tailgate lettering, and copper and black 19-inch CUPRA R alloy wheels.
The cabin of the SEAT Leon CUPRA R has also been made even more stylish, with the copper hue carried through to the detailing on the dashboard, centre console, door panel stitching and CUPRA steering wheel logo. Rounding off the sport-oriented look and feel is Alcantara® for the gearstick, steering wheel and front bucket seats with copper stitching.

First UK deliveries of the SEAT Leon CUPRA R begin this month.




