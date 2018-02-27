Seat launches Shazam in its cars

Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the first carmaker in the world to integrate Shazam, the popular music discovery app that has more than 300 million users.





This was announced today by company President Luca de Meo at a press conference on the first day of the Mobile World Congress. The integration will become operative starting next April in the brand’s cars via the SEAT DriveApp for Android Auto.





The partnership will enable SEAT customers to identify their favourite songs while driving in a completely safe manner.





Future mobility was another major topic of de Meo’s speech, who took the opportunity of the opening day of the congress to make an exclusive announcement in this regard, namely the creation of XMOBA, a new company with the main goal of identifying, testing, marketing and investing in projects that contribute to promoting solutions that improve future mobility.





In order to do this, the new entity will work independently to identify new trends and business models and implement pilot projects through investments or the development of initiatives that offer solutions to current and future mobility challenges.





SEAT also announced its intention to get involved in one of the most important projects that the city of Barcelona is going to take on – to become the 5G technology capital. Promoted by the Catalan government, the Barcelona Council and Mobile World Capital, among others, the initiative aims to turn the city into the European 5G lab.





The purpose of the brand’s participation in the project is to work in collaboration with the stakeholders involved to develop 5G technology in a prototype connected car that will be tested next year in the city.









