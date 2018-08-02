Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
2 August 2018 17:03:19
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is beginning the roll out of Amazon Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, in its vehicles, giving customers access to a host of functions accessible through simple voice commands.
The system its capable of managing their personal schedule, playing music, navigating to points of interest, requesting personalised news or finding the nearest SEAT dealership.
Launched in 2014, Amazon Alexa now has more than 45,000 skills thanks to the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK), which encourages developers to continually expand and evolve the Alexa’s capabilities.
Services are now available in the UK on model year 19 Leon and Ateca models equipped with navigation, via the Android SEAT Media Control with Amazon Alexa app. Simply download SEAT Media Control with Amazon Alexa from the Android PlayStore, connect it to the vehicle and the voice service is ready to use.
SEAT is the first automotive brand in Europe to launch Amazon Alexa in its vehicle line-up.
