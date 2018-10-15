Home » News » Seat » Seat kicks off production of the brand new Audi A1 portback

Seat kicks off production of the brand new Audi A1 portback

15 October 2018 14:45:10

A few months ago, Audi has unveiled the all-new generation A1. The new mini model developed by the German car manufacturer will be available only in the Sportback version and only with petrol units. 

Now, the German car manufacturer announced that the new generation Audi A1 entered production in ... Seat's plant in Martorell, Spain. This is not a first for the German car manufacturer as the previous Q3 generation was built in Spain at the same factory. 

“Over the last years, the Martorell plant with its highly qualified employees has produced our Audi Q3 and made this model a great success. The plant has gained a lot of experience with our extremely quality-oriented Audi production system. Therefore, Martorell is for us the ideal place to manufacture our new Audi A1, one of our strategic pillars in this segment”, said Peter Kössler, Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics at Audi. 


