Seat Ibiza reaches three decades since first launch
5 February 2017 17:56:17
|Tweet
Seat owes a part of what it is today to the Ibiza, the car that brought the Spanish manufacturer its first clients and golden age. 1984 is the year the first Ibiza hit the market.
Since then, this model has been driving on streets and roads all over the world continuously for 33 years. In three decades, the Ibiza has accumulated four generations. It is the top selling Spanish passenger car. In fact, to date, more than 5.4 million units have been sold. If they were arranged in a straight line, they would exceed the distance between Barcelona and New Zealand.
Every generation of the Ibiza was designed, developed and produced in Barcelona. Italy’s Giorgetto Giugiaro was the Design Director responsible for the first generation. The engine was developed with the collaboration of Porsche, thereby creating the System Porsche designation, and car module manufacturer Karmann helped build the bodywork.
After 33 years, the Seat Ibiza consumes less than half as much as the first generation, from 7.8 litres/100 km in 1984 down to 3.6 litres on today’s 90 hp Ibiza 1.4 TDI.
Every day 700 new Seat Ibiza roll out of the Martorell factory. Of these, 80% are exported to over 75 countries. In fact, the Ibiza was behind the internationalisation of the brand as it was the first model to be regularly exported from Martorell.
More than 700 robots are involved in its production. Each vehicle contains 3,000 parts, and it travels nearly 12 km to complete its production process. In addition, since 1984 more than 70 million kilos of paint have been used, which is equivalent to painting the Eiffel Tower more than 1,000 times.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Morgan 4-Seater RoadsterEngine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2003 Seat Altea Prototipo ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2001 Seat Arosa Racer ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs
1999 Seat Formula ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 177 kw / 237.4 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 295 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2006 Seat Leon CupraEngine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...