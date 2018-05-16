Home » News » Seat » Seat Ibiza and Arona recall announced

Seat Ibiza and Arona recall announced

16 May 2018 06:01:01

As part of the VAG Group, Seat is building most of its cars on same platform as the Volkswagen models. So every problem that appears on a Volkswagen models will eventually be signaled also on Seat models.

Same happens with Ibiza and Arona. SEAT has confirmed a technical issue on the new Ibiza (2017 and 2018 models) and Arona (2018 model year): there is the possibility that in rare situations (sudden quick lane changes with five passengers on board) and when the rear center seat and the rear left seat are occupied at the same time, the left seat belt could be unintentionally released. The same issue was reported also on the Polo.

The new SEAT Ibiza and Arona are legally homologated and safe to drive; however the brand advises its customers not to use the middle seat of the new Ibiza and Arona until the car has been equipped with the redesigned belt lock fixture. SEAT is now addressing the relevant authorities for their final validation in order to implement the solution, both on vehicles in the market as well as on the future series production.
Seat Ibiza and Arona recall announced
Seat Ibiza and Arona recall announced Photos

Within the next few weeks, SEAT will start a recall campaign. Customers will receive a letter to arrange an appointment with a SEAT official service centre. The check and the implementation of the technical solution will be free of charge.



Seat Ibiza and Arona recall announced Photos (1 photos)
  • Seat Ibiza and Arona recall announced

