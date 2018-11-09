Seat eXS scooter launched with Segway
9 November 2018 18:09:25
Seat is taking steps towards electromobility, but not only with its cars. The Spanish brands is looking for other solutions inside cities and recently launched an electric eXS KickScooter powered by Segway. It will be presented on 13 November at the Smart City Expo World Congress, where visitors can take it for a test run.
The new SEAT eXS powered by Segway is a micromobility solution for users who want to get around the city in an efficient and sustainable way.
With this move, the new SEAT eXS was designed exclusively by SEAT for its customers, and features Segway’s leading electric technology built into the platform of its ES2 model.
This vehicle enables users to cover the remaining distance of any trip, even reaching places which are difficult for cars to access. Thanks to its large 8 inch diameter wheels, it is easy to ride and its front and rear suspensions give it smooth handling. The battery and engine combination enables it to travel up to 25km/h.
The eXS is also equipped with front and rear LED lights, customisable ambient light, an LCD screen, cruise control and an anti-theft deterrent, and an additional battery can be connected to increase its range, which reaches a maximum of 45km, depending on conditions.
SEAT’s goal is to be in permanent contact with institutions and city councils to contribute to better future mobility. The eXS is the first SEAT product that has been specifically designed to help improve and enhance urban mobility.
