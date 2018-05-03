Seat eMii reaches Barcelona streets
3 May 2018 18:04:10
Seat is concentrating on expanding its current range, but also on developing electric cars. With a Volkswagen eUp already on the market, Seat's mission seems easy.
SEAT has released a fleet of electric eMii prototypes into circulation to kick off the car sharing service aimed at the more than 1,000 employees of the SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona and the Pier 01 Barcelona Tech City, the benchmark hub for Europe’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As well as sharing the eMiis, they also share expertise and workspace.
With this pioneering project in Barcelona, SEAT takes another step forward towards the goal of analysing and finding solutions to the challenges facing future mobility. In addition, the data provided by the fleet of eMiis will be added to the research and development of technologies spearheaded by SEAT’s digital lab.
SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona), exporting 80% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries through a network of 1,700 dealerships. In 2017, SEAT achieved worldwide sales of nearly 470,000 vehicles.
The SEAT Group employs close to 14,700 professionals at its three production centres – Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat and Martorell, where it manufactures the highly successful Ibiza, Leon and Arona. Additionally, the company produces the Ateca and the Toledo in the Czech Republic, the Alhambra in Portugal and the Mii in Slovakia.
