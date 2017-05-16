Home » News » Seat » Seat Ateca FR UK pricing announced

Seat Ateca FR UK pricing announced

16 May 2017

Seat is expanding its Ateca range with the introduction of the new FR specification on the UK market. It is the sporty face of the compact SUV, now ready to meet with its first English customers.

There is a choice of four engines, two petrol and two diesel, all of them turbocharged. 

Entry point is the 1.4 Eco TSI 150 PS, available with six-speed manual or DSG-auto transmission. It takes Ateca from rest to 62 mph in just 8.5 seconds and achieves a 125 mph top speed (manual version). Its official combined fuel economy and emissions figures are 52.3 mpg and 123 g/km. The brand new 2.0 TSI 190 PS, debuting in Ateca, is offered exclusively with 4Drive all-wheel drive and DSG transmission. Its statistics are 40.4 mpg combined fuel economy and 0-62mph in only 7.9 seconds.

The 2.0 TDI 150 PS also comes with 4Drive for added traction, posting 0-62 mph in nine seconds exactly and 122 mph maximum, with 55.4 mpg average fuel economy and CO2 emissions at 129 g/km.
Topping out the powertrain options is the 2.0 TDI 190 PS with 4Drive and seven-speed DSG transmission.

The FR designation includes a high-gloss black front grille, aluminium roof rails, window frames and lower door trim, chrome double tailpipes, body colour wheel arch surrounds, side skirts and a roof spoiler. It rides on 18-inch “Performance” alloys, or optional 19-inch “Exclusive” rims with a machined finish.

The FR also delivers good handling with progressive steering that weights up at speed. Drivers can adjust performance using the SEAT Drive Profile system, putting the emphasis on eco or sportier response, or tailoring steering, throttle and DSG gear shift settings to their individual preference. 4Drive versions additionally provide off-road and snow modes.

LED lighting is used throughout, including headlights (full and dipped beam), daytime running lights, turn indicators and tail lights. In FR guise, the cabin adopts the selectable multi-colour ambient illumination for altering the interior to suit your mood.

The new SEAT Ateca FR will be available to order from 3 July 2017, with first deliveries to UK customers expected from October.

Prices for the Ateca FR are:

1.4 Eco TSI 150 PS (manual) - £24,960
1.4 Eco TSI 150PS (DSG auto) - £26,340
2.0 TSI 190 PS 4Drive (DSG auto) - £29,760
2.0 TDI 150 PS 4Drive (manual) - £28,410
2.0 TDI 190 PS 4Drive (DSG auto) - £30,930


