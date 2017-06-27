Home » News » Seat » Seat Arona official details and pictures

Seat Arona official details and pictures

27 June 2017 17:43:39

Seat is joining the long list of manufacturers who target the clients looking for a small SUV with the launch of the new Arona. Arona is the Spanish brand's third new release in 2017, after the upgraded Leon and the new Ibiza. This is yet another addition to the Seat range in its biggest product offensive ever, which also includes the Ateca and the upcoming large size SUV that will be released in 2018.

the Seat Arona is 4,138mm long, which is 79mm more than the Ibiza. However, the real difference lies in its height, as the Arona is 99mm taller. As a result, the new Arona offers not only higher ground clearance for those off-road adventures, but also more front and rear headroom, and, above all, a larger boot, with a 400-litre capacity. Another important feature is the seat cushion, which is 52mm higher.

The new Arona has all of the driving assistance and infotainment systems from other Seat models, such as Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Hold control, Tiredness Recognition System, Auto lights and wipers, Multi-Collision Braking, Keyless Entry and Start System, rear camera, premium 8-inch black panel touchscreen, and Connectivity Hub with Wireless Phone Charger and GSM signal amplifier. The Arona also offers an optional Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and Park Assistance System, which works for both parallel and angled parking.
Seat Arona official details and pictures
Seat Arona official details and pictures Photos

In terms of connectivity, Arona features Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

Like the Ibiza, Leon and Ateca, the new Seat Arona will offer the following trim levels (depending on market): Reference, Style, FR & XCELLENCE trims. The dual-coloured (red and white) ambient indoor LED light and dual-zone climate control with an aircare filter are also available on the Arona. The FR trim includes dual-mode suspension, and the Seat Drive Profile with four modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual.

There are three different petrol engines to choose from, all with an aluminium block. The first is the three-cylinder, 95PS 1.0 TSI, which is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. Next we have this same engine but in a 115PS version, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox or the dual-clutch seven-speed DSG transmission. The third is the new four-cylinder, 150PS TSI with active cylinder deactivation technology, which is exclusive to the FR trim and is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.

As for diesel options, the 1.6 TDI will be available with 95 and 115PS. The 95PS version can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or seven-speed DSG, and the 115 PS with a six-speed gearbox.



Tags: , , , , , ,

Posted in Seat, New Vehicles

Seat Arona official details and pictures Photos (3 photos)
  • Seat Arona official details and pictures
  • Seat Arona official details and pictures
  • Seat Arona official details and pictures

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Alpine A110 return to UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed

    Alpine A110 return to UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed

  2. Seat received 10.000 proposals for naming its third SUV

    Seat received 10.000 proposals for naming its third SUV

  3. Dacia returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed

    Dacia returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed

  4.  
  5. Skoda produces its 15th millionth vehicle under VAG umbrella

    Skoda produces its 15th millionth vehicle under VAG umbrella

  6. 2018 Lincoln Navigator with extended wheelbase

    2018 Lincoln Navigator with extended wheelbase

  7. 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the fastest Camaro on Nurburgring

    2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the fastest Camaro on Nurburgring

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Morgan 4-Seater Roadster

    Engine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

  2. 2003 Seat Altea Prototipo Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2001 Seat Arosa Racer Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs

  4. 1999 Seat Formula Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 177 kw / 237.4 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 295 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  5. 2006 Seat Leon Cupra

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm

New Vehicles

2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UKDacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...

Future Cars

DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric carsDS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New YorkAudi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...

Various News

Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the worldRenault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
Copyright CarSession.com