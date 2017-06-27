Seat Arona official details and pictures

Seat is joining the long list of manufacturers who target the clients looking for a small SUV with the launch of the new Arona. Arona is the Spanish brand's third new release in 2017, after the upgraded Leon and the new Ibiza. This is yet another addition to the Seat range in its biggest product offensive ever, which also includes the Ateca and the upcoming large size SUV that will be released in 2018.





the Seat Arona is 4,138mm long, which is 79mm more than the Ibiza. However, the real difference lies in its height, as the Arona is 99mm taller. As a result, the new Arona offers not only higher ground clearance for those off-road adventures, but also more front and rear headroom, and, above all, a larger boot, with a 400-litre capacity. Another important feature is the seat cushion, which is 52mm higher.





The new Arona has all of the driving assistance and infotainment systems from other Seat models, such as Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Hold control, Tiredness Recognition System, Auto lights and wipers, Multi-Collision Braking, Keyless Entry and Start System, rear camera, premium 8-inch black panel touchscreen, and Connectivity Hub with Wireless Phone Charger and GSM signal amplifier. The Arona also offers an optional Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and Park Assistance System, which works for both parallel and angled parking.





In terms of connectivity, Arona features Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link.





Like the Ibiza, Leon and Ateca, the new Seat Arona will offer the following trim levels (depending on market): Reference, Style, FR & XCELLENCE trims. The dual-coloured (red and white) ambient indoor LED light and dual-zone climate control with an aircare filter are also available on the Arona. The FR trim includes dual-mode suspension, and the Seat Drive Profile with four modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual.





There are three different petrol engines to choose from, all with an aluminium block. The first is the three-cylinder, 95PS 1.0 TSI, which is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. Next we have this same engine but in a 115PS version, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox or the dual-clutch seven-speed DSG transmission. The third is the new four-cylinder, 150PS TSI with active cylinder deactivation technology, which is exclusive to the FR trim and is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.





As for diesel options, the 1.6 TDI will be available with 95 and 115PS. The 95PS version can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or seven-speed DSG, and the 115 PS with a six-speed gearbox.













