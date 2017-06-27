Seat Arona official details and pictures
27 June 2017 17:43:39
|Tweet
Seat is joining the long list of manufacturers who target the clients looking for a small SUV with the launch of the new Arona. Arona is the Spanish brand's third new release in 2017, after the upgraded Leon and the new Ibiza. This is yet another addition to the Seat range in its biggest product offensive ever, which also includes the Ateca and the upcoming large size SUV that will be released in 2018.
the Seat Arona is 4,138mm long, which is 79mm more than the Ibiza. However, the real difference lies in its height, as the Arona is 99mm taller. As a result, the new Arona offers not only higher ground clearance for those off-road adventures, but also more front and rear headroom, and, above all, a larger boot, with a 400-litre capacity. Another important feature is the seat cushion, which is 52mm higher.
The new Arona has all of the driving assistance and infotainment systems from other Seat models, such as Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Hold control, Tiredness Recognition System, Auto lights and wipers, Multi-Collision Braking, Keyless Entry and Start System, rear camera, premium 8-inch black panel touchscreen, and Connectivity Hub with Wireless Phone Charger and GSM signal amplifier. The Arona also offers an optional Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and Park Assistance System, which works for both parallel and angled parking.
In terms of connectivity, Arona features Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link.
Like the Ibiza, Leon and Ateca, the new Seat Arona will offer the following trim levels (depending on market): Reference, Style, FR & XCELLENCE trims. The dual-coloured (red and white) ambient indoor LED light and dual-zone climate control with an aircare filter are also available on the Arona. The FR trim includes dual-mode suspension, and the Seat Drive Profile with four modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual.
There are three different petrol engines to choose from, all with an aluminium block. The first is the three-cylinder, 95PS 1.0 TSI, which is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. Next we have this same engine but in a 115PS version, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox or the dual-clutch seven-speed DSG transmission. The third is the new four-cylinder, 150PS TSI with active cylinder deactivation technology, which is exclusive to the FR trim and is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.
As for diesel options, the 1.6 TDI will be available with 95 and 115PS. The 95PS version can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or seven-speed DSG, and the 115 PS with a six-speed gearbox.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Alpine A110 return to UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Seat received 10.000 proposals for naming its third SUV
Dacia returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed
-
Skoda produces its 15th millionth vehicle under VAG umbrella
2018 Lincoln Navigator with extended wheelbase
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the fastest Camaro on Nurburgring
Related Specs
2006 Morgan 4-Seater RoadsterEngine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2003 Seat Altea Prototipo ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2001 Seat Arosa Racer ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs
1999 Seat Formula ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 177 kw / 237.4 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 295 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2006 Seat Leon CupraEngine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...