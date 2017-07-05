Home » News » Subaru » Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

5 July 2017 11:58:33

Seat wanted to make an entrance for its smallest SUV, the all new Arona. So it gave the people from Barcelona a sneak peak at the SUV hanging it from a helicopter 300 metres above the sea. 

The car stands on a custom built, H-shaped platform for stability and safety during the flight. The pilot takes off unladen and releases the cable that attaches the platform with the Arona to the cockpit. A technician connects both anchoring systems and the car begins to rise, hanging 20 metres below the helicopter.

Shortly before taking flight, the privacy cover shielding the model is replaced with a red silk one. When Seat’s first crossover reaches a height of 7 metres, four specialists on the ground remove the cover so the car will be visible from the air.

In order to perform a smooth flight with the car perfectly stable, Seat technicians and engineers studied the weight of the model to ensure it would balance against the helicopter. This kind of flight with hanging cargo can only be carried out over the sea for safety reasons.
Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona
Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona Photos

A second helicopter flies alongside to capture the best images. At a speed of 40 knots, around 80 km/hour, the new model flew over the Barcelona coastline for 50 minutes at 300 metres above the water, providing beachgoers with a sneak peek while enjoying the afternoon by the sea. 

The Arona, Seat’s first compact crossover, had its international presentation last 26 June. The next stop: the Frankfurt International Motor Show.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Subaru, Various News

Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona Photos (1 photos)
  • Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Fiat Panda City Cross launched

    Fiat Panda City Cross launched

  2. Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

    Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

  3. Vauxhall Astra recovered thanks to its OnStar system

    Vauxhall Astra recovered thanks to its OnStar system

  4.  
  5. 2018 Subaru Impreza to make its European debut in Frankfurt

    2018 Subaru Impreza to make its European debut in Frankfurt

  6. Opel Insignia scores five stars in EuroNCAP tests

    Opel Insignia scores five stars in EuroNCAP tests

  7. Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf

    Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Subaru B11S Concept

    Engine: Opposed 6-Cylinder, Power: 294 kw / 394.3 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs

  2. 1999 Subaru Fleet-X Concept

    Engine: Opposed-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  3. 2001 Subaru HM-01 Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 34.3 kw / 46.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 58 nm / 42.8 ft lbs

  4. 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi

    Engine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  5. 1993 Subaru Impreza 555

    Engine: Aluminum Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 480 nm / 354.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

This is the new 2018 BMW X3This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tiresBugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com