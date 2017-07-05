Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona
5 July 2017 11:58:33
|Tweet
Seat wanted to make an entrance for its smallest SUV, the all new Arona. So it gave the people from Barcelona a sneak peak at the SUV hanging it from a helicopter 300 metres above the sea.
The car stands on a custom built, H-shaped platform for stability and safety during the flight. The pilot takes off unladen and releases the cable that attaches the platform with the Arona to the cockpit. A technician connects both anchoring systems and the car begins to rise, hanging 20 metres below the helicopter.
Shortly before taking flight, the privacy cover shielding the model is replaced with a red silk one. When Seat’s first crossover reaches a height of 7 metres, four specialists on the ground remove the cover so the car will be visible from the air.
In order to perform a smooth flight with the car perfectly stable, Seat technicians and engineers studied the weight of the model to ensure it would balance against the helicopter. This kind of flight with hanging cargo can only be carried out over the sea for safety reasons.
A second helicopter flies alongside to capture the best images. At a speed of 40 knots, around 80 km/hour, the new model flew over the Barcelona coastline for 50 minutes at 300 metres above the water, providing beachgoers with a sneak peek while enjoying the afternoon by the sea.
The Arona, Seat’s first compact crossover, had its international presentation last 26 June. The next stop: the Frankfurt International Motor Show.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Fiat Panda City Cross launched
Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona
Vauxhall Astra recovered thanks to its OnStar system
-
2018 Subaru Impreza to make its European debut in Frankfurt
Opel Insignia scores five stars in EuroNCAP tests
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
Related Specs
2003 Subaru B11S ConceptEngine: Opposed 6-Cylinder, Power: 294 kw / 394.3 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs
1999 Subaru Fleet-X ConceptEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2001 Subaru HM-01 ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 34.3 kw / 46.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 58 nm / 42.8 ft lbs
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1993 Subaru Impreza 555Engine: Aluminum Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 480 nm / 354.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...