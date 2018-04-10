Say Hello to the new 2018 Ford Focus
10 April 2018 11:29:06
Ford has officially unveiled the 2018 Ford Focus. The compact model is described as the most innovative, dynamic and exciting Ford ever. Designed from a clean sheet of paper, the all-new Ford Focus ushers in a new era for technology, comfort, space and driving experience for Europe’s compact car customers.
The design is new and new is also the platform. For the first time, Ford will use the C2 platform for the new Focus. It has a 20% improved torsion rigidity and it will be more comfortable.
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Ford Focus will feature less phisical buttons and improved materials. A first for the Focus is the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) now enhanced with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane-Centring for effortlessly negotiating stop-start traffic. Also, the car will come with Adaptive Front Lighting System, Active Park Assist 2, Head-up Display and Evasive Steering Assist.
The new Focus will be offered in five different versions: Trend, Titanium, Vignale, ST-Line and Active. The ST-Line has a 10 mm dropped ground clereance, while the Active has a 30 mm higher ground clereance with some extra protections. The Vignale will feature wood and special leather.
For the first time, the new generation Focus will feature Continuously Controlled Damping technology for the independent front and rear suspension systems. The rear suspension will also be offered with a torsion beam but only on the petrol-powered versions.
Under the hood, Ford will offer four different engines. On the petrol side we have the 1.0 EcoBoost with 85, 100 and 125 horsepower and the 1.5 liter EcoBoost (3-cylinder) with 150 or 182 horsepower. Each engine will have cylinder deactivation. On the diesel side you will see the 1.5 EcoBlue with 95 and 120 horsepower and the 2.0 liter EcoBlue with 150 horsepower. A six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic gearbox will be available.
Say Hello to the new 2018 Ford Focus Photos (6 photos)
