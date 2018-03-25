Say hello to the AMG C 43 Coupe and Cabriolet

As we previously report, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the revised C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models. Also, the German car manufacturer revealed the AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe and Cabriolet facelift versions.





"With the new C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet, we offer our customers extensively upgraded, visually and technically distinctive entry-level options into the performance world of Mercedes-AMG," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.





The new AMG C 43 Coupe and Cabriolet are offered with a V6 3.0 liter two-turbo engine rated at 390 horsepower at 6100 rpm and 520 Nm peak of torque at 2500 to 5000 rpm. The unit is matted to a 9 speed AMG Speedshift transmission and an all-wheel drive system.





As a result, the C 43 Coupe will run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds, while the Cabriolet version will need 4.8 seconds to complete the same run. Both cars will have a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

