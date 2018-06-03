Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory

If you are treveling to Porsche Leipzig factory in Germany and you are with your beloved children here is a good news. According to a Porsche press release, the German company will open a children’s wildlife center. For short: you will be able to see some great cars with no shouts. We were joking ;).





The new center will be called Porsche Safari and the Germans will develop some unique experience for your children. Between July 9 and August 3, children aged between eight and 11 will be allowed to embark on a 2.5-mile guided tour around the site, exploring the area’s diverse flora and fauna.





Also, Porsche will offer children the chance to choose between a bird life tour and a trip to see the German brand’s herd of Exmoor ponies.





"It is important to us that we have an ongoing commitment to the environment and education. We have a specialist partner at our side in the form of the Leipzig Alluvial Forest Station and we look forward to opening up the natural areas at our plant to children and young people for the 'Porsche Safari'", said Gerd Rupp, chairman of the executive board at Porsche Leipzig.

