Royal Protection Plan Achieves an A+ With BBB
28 February 2017 13:33:14
Royal Protection Plan, a service agreement company based in New Jersey, has achieved an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The firm has invested heavily in providing an enhanced and reliable customer experience for their clients.
Upon the achievement the company released the following statement, “We’re truly ecstatic to be amongst the upper tier of businesses registered on the Better Business Bureau. Achieving an A+ rating is no easy feat - it takes years of consistently positive feedback for a firm to be able to advertise this status publicly. We’re hoping this recognition by the BBB will help us become the most reputable service agreement company in the nation - and in turn will provide us with an extra client base looking to work with a reputable firm.”
The Better Business Bureau is one of the nation’s leading customer protection platforms. It is a not-for-profit organization that is based in Virginia, USA. The company provides an online platform in which customers can review businesses that they have conducted business with. After a customer conducts business with a firm they can proceed to log on online and provide the firm with a review which then contributes to an overall aggregate score for the company.
In addition, the BBB can provide customers with an ability to lodge disputes with firms they feel they have been wronged by. The BBB acts as an intermediary between firms and customers during a dispute. They average over 800,000 resolved disputes per year.
A combination of online reviews and disputes managed goes into providing a firm with their BBB rating. The BBBs primary function is to protect consumers from bad and dishonest business practices - it therefore has a heavily vested interest in providing consumers with honest representations of the businesses they are interacting with.
Royal Protection Plan has become one of the largest providers of consumer service agreements in the North East. They have invested heavily in providing customers a client-focused experience as well as technology that has made their customer interactions user friendly. Clients are able to access their online portal for free quotes which allow for reduced time when searching for competitive pricing.
A customer recently commented that, “Royal Protection Plan exceeded all the expectations I had for a consumer service agreement company. I was able to access a quote online and heard back confirming my price within the same day. I’ve been able to ensure that my car is adequately protected long past its original warranty - which is essential considering my car is vital for my profession.”
“We’re super excited about everything that is happening - we’re expanding exponentially into previously untapped markets and we are being recognized for the excellent service we’ve provided,” a company spokesperson said.
If you or anyone you know could benefit from the service agreements that Royal Protection Plan Provide to their clients - please head to their URL at: http://www.royalprotectionplan.com/. You can also contact a customer service representative at 866-288-6212.
