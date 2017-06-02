Home » News » Rolls Royce » Rolls Royce Sweptail official details and photos
Rolls Royce Sweptail official details and photos
2 June 2017 13:47:56
|Tweet
If you have enough money, Rolls Royce can build you anything. This seems to be the motto of the English company, who recently unveiled the new Sweptail at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. It is a unique car, built after an individual approached the marque with his own idea of a two-seat Rolls-Royce that he wanted to be created in the here and now.
In a nod to the swept-tail of certain Rolls-Royces from the 1920s, admired by the client so much, he asked Rolls-Royce to reimagine this feature on his one-off motor car.
In 2013, Rolls-Royce was approached by one of its most valued customers with a very particular request. A connoisseur and collector of distinctive, one-off items including super-yachts and private aircraft, the man came to Rolls-Royce to realise his vision of a one-off luxury motor car like no other.
The client immediately established a close rapport with the design department led by Taylor, who set about bringing the idea to life.
Inspired by the beautiful coachbuilt Rolls-Royces of the 1920s and 1930s, the client’s desire was for a coachbuilt two seater coupé featuring a large panoramic glass roof. As a connoisseur of Rolls-Royces, he was inspired by many of his favourite cars from the marque’s golden era of the early 20th Century, as well as many classic and modern yachts.
The coup de gras of the rear is the ultimate homage to the world of racing yachts that inspired the client, with its raked stern. Seen directly from behind, the rear taper contrasts strongly with the front of the motor car, shaping a completely new perception of a dramatic Rolls-Royce Coupé.
Both the roof line as it tapers towards the centre line of the car, concluding in a ‘bullet-tip’ that houses the centre brake light.
Finishing off the rear of this one-off motor car, is its identifier and registration number, 08. Two individual digits milled from ingots of aluminium and hand polished.
Generous quantities of polished Macassar Ebony and open-pore Paldao adorn the interior, creating visual and tactile contrasts for the owner. This choice of dark and light, Ebony and Paldao, is set off by contrasting light Moccasin and Dark Spice leathers that adorn the seats, armrests and dashboard top.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Rolls-Royce 100EX ConceptEngine: V16N/AN/A
2006 Rolls-Royce 101EX ConceptEngine: Phantom V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1936 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Shooting BrakeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 18.9 kw / 25.3 bhpN/A
2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche ConvertibleEngine: V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 738 nm / 544.3 ft lbs @ 2300 rpm
2000 Rolls-Royce Park WardEngine: V12, Power: 243.1 kw / 326.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Diesel engines lose ground in Europe
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...
Gadgets
Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Various News
Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4
Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining ...
Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining ...