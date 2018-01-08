Home » News » Rolls Royce » Rolls Royce showroom showcases the Elysium R chair
Rolls Royce showroom showcases the Elysium R chair
8 January 2018 17:52:20
|Tweet
When it comes to luxury products in the automotive world, Rolls Royce is the brand you should look for. Companies who also produce premium and luxury products know this and try to get close to Rolls Royce clients.
DavidHugh, inventors of the iconic Elysium chair, has launched its latest product, the limited-edition Elysium-R, at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, Rolls-Royce’s flagship dealership in the very heart of the capital.
Priced at £38,000, the revolutionary new chair is on display at the showroom until 19 January 2018, with DavidHugh creating a window display to give Mayfair passers-by the chance to see the world’s most technologically advanced chair alongside the all-new Phantom.
Elysium neutralises gravity, implements floatation theory and takes comfort to a whole new level by recalibrating the senses. It incorporates brand new armrests that sweep back to offer more support. They are machine-cut out of pure aluminium billet and anodised black. The armrests are sculpted using 3D CAD/CAM to follow the contours of both the arms and motion of the chair.
The engineers at DavidHugh have developed a new technique to fill the armrest with a grade of gel that mimics the quality of human skin. This ‘second skin’ is covered with the same grade of leather as the body of the chair.
The Elysium-R is presented in a near-black pure aniline leather from Swedish cattle together with a black chrome base and almond gold frame.
Manufacture of the Elysium-R will be limited to only 18 models worldwide to coincide with the chair’s launch date: 1st January 2018.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Citroen introduces the E-MEHARI electric car
Mercedes-Benz X-Class transformed in two campers
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
-
Rolls Royce showroom showcases the Elysium R chair
2018 Toyota Hilux is available in a new top-spec version
Mercedes-Benz had a great year. 2.3 million cars sold worldwide in 2017
Related Specs
2004 Rolls-Royce 100EX ConceptEngine: V16N/AN/A
2006 Rolls-Royce 101EX ConceptEngine: Phantom V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1936 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Shooting BrakeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 18.9 kw / 25.3 bhpN/A
2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche ConvertibleEngine: V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 738 nm / 544.3 ft lbs @ 2300 rpm
2000 Rolls-Royce Park WardEngine: V12, Power: 243.1 kw / 326.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Toyota US sales decreased in 2017
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
Infiniti QX80 first commercial
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...