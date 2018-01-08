Rolls Royce showroom showcases the Elysium R chair

When it comes to luxury products in the automotive world, Rolls Royce is the brand you should look for. Companies who also produce premium and luxury products know this and try to get close to Rolls Royce clients.





DavidHugh, inventors of the iconic Elysium chair, has launched its latest product, the limited-edition Elysium-R, at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, Rolls-Royce’s flagship dealership in the very heart of the capital.





Priced at £38,000, the revolutionary new chair is on display at the showroom until 19 January 2018, with DavidHugh creating a window display to give Mayfair passers-by the chance to see the world’s most technologically advanced chair alongside the all-new Phantom.





Elysium neutralises gravity, implements floatation theory and takes comfort to a whole new level by recalibrating the senses. It incorporates brand new armrests that sweep back to offer more support. They are machine-cut out of pure aluminium billet and anodised black. The armrests are sculpted using 3D CAD/CAM to follow the contours of both the arms and motion of the chair.





The engineers at DavidHugh have developed a new technique to fill the armrest with a grade of gel that mimics the quality of human skin. This ‘second skin’ is covered with the same grade of leather as the body of the chair.





The Elysium-R is presented in a near-black pure aniline leather from Swedish cattle together with a black chrome base and almond gold frame.





Manufacture of the Elysium-R will be limited to only 18 models worldwide to coincide with the chair’s launch date: 1st January 2018.













