Rolls Royce reached record sales in 2018

Rolls Royce is regarded as one of the most exclusive brands in the world. With so many people making millions, even Rolls Royce has a problem with preserving its exclusivity. Especially when orders pour from all over the world. No wonder Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has achieved the highest annual sales in the marque’s 115-year history, with 4,107 cars delivered to customers in over 50 countries around the world in 2018, and continues to generate a positive contribution to its shareholder, the BMW Group.





The Americas remained the company’s largest market in 2018. Sales also grew across all regions during the year with buoyant customer demand across the model range. Phantom was a major growth driver, flanked by the very contemporary and seductive Wraith and Dawn models.





Rolls-Royce Cullinan has completely redefined the luxury SUV. The new model received an ecstatic reception from the world’s media at its launch. The very first few cars were delivered to customers in time for Christmas and the forward order book is filling well into the second half of 2019.





To meet growing worldwide demand for its products, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars employed 200 new associates, mainly in skilled manufacturing roles, during 2018. These new appointments mean the total workforce at the Home of Rolls-Royce now exceeds 2,000 people for the first time since the plant opened in 2003.





The single-line manufacturing system at Goodwood, installed in 2017, proved completely successful in its first full year of operations. This year saw further refinements to manufacturing facilities, equipment and processes.









Tags: rolls rolls royce sales, rolls royce numbers, rolls royce cullinan, 2018 rolls royce sales

Posted in Rolls Royce, Market News