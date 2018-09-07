Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China

Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls Royce announced at the 2018 Chengdu Motor Show the introduction of the ‘Privacy Suite’ for the new Extended Wheelbase Phantom; an innovation that provides unrivalled levels of privacy and luxury.





The integration of Electrochromatic Glass, allows front and rear cabins to be visually separated at the touch of a button. The rear occupant is offered the option to see through the glass and on to the road ahead or to instantly transform the glass to opaque, providing an absolute level of privacy.





The Privacy Suite also represents a leap forward in sound absorption in a motor car that is already hailed as the quietest in the world, delivering the highest possible levels of acoustic insulation. A frequency-specific compound inhibits the transmission of conversations in the rear cabin to the front cabin, yet a fully integrated Intercom System allows communication on demand. Controlled by the rear passenger, the Intercom System can be used to open a direct line to the driver at the press of a button whilst the driver is able to ‘call’ the rear occupants, who can choose to answer or reject the communication.





In addition, a large aperture controlled solely by the rear passenger allows documents or other objects to be easily passed between the front and rear cabins. When open, the aperture is discretely illuminated to ensure passengers are satisfied with the nature of the documents or objects before they receive them.





A Bespoke Rear Theatre Entertainment system has also been integrated into the Privacy Suite, which includes two high definition 12-inch monitors linked to the motor car’s suite of fully connected software as well as an HDMI port that allows passengers to synchronise their highly secure personal devices. This complex execution of craftsmanship and technology is deployed and controlled from the centre console and, combined with Starlight Headliner and Bespoke Clock, creates a peerless ambience for passengers.





Rear Privacy Curtains have also been added allowing full closure of the side and rear window as well as Rear Privacy Glass, extending discretion when the curtains are open.













