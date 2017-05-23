Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer

London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive Rolls-Royce models ever made: the Dawn Mayfair Edition.





The unique drophead coupe is a 1 of 1 car that celebrates H.R. Owen’s 85 years of creating uniquely desirable motor cars, featuring a number of one-off touches only available on this Rolls-Royce to add to its exclusivity.





Among the bespoke features is the world’s first copper dashboard on a Dawn, as well as embroidered treadplates that read: “Special Commission – Mayfair Edition One of One”.





The Berwick Bronze colour scheme adds a special sense of occasion, while there’s more copper on the audio speakers and on the Arctic White seat bullets.





Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London staff designed the car – drawing inspiration from the world of high-end horology – and brought their ideas to life in the design studio at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, West Sussex.









Tags: rolls royce, rolls royce dawn, rolls royce dawn 1 of 1, rolls royce dawn mayfair edition

