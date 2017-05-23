Home » News » Rolls Royce » Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer

Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer

23 May 2017

London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive Rolls-Royce models ever made: the Dawn Mayfair Edition.

The unique drophead coupe is a 1 of 1 car that celebrates H.R. Owen’s 85 years of creating uniquely desirable motor cars, featuring a number of one-off touches only available on this Rolls-Royce to add to its exclusivity.

Among the bespoke features is the world’s first copper dashboard on a Dawn, as well as embroidered treadplates that read: “Special Commission – Mayfair Edition One of One”.
The Berwick Bronze colour scheme adds a special sense of occasion, while there’s more copper on the audio speakers and on the Arctic White seat bullets.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London staff designed the car – drawing inspiration from the world of high-end horology – and brought their ideas to life in the design studio at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, West Sussex.


