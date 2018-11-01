Home » News » Rolls Royce » Rolls Royce Cullinan reaches first UK showrooms
Rolls Royce Cullinan reaches first UK showrooms
1 November 2018 19:11:15
Rolls Royce is ready to deliver its first SUV in history. Cullinan is on its way to most important showrooms in the country. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has released the United Kingdom’s first Cullinans into the region for patrons of the marque to experience.
Eight Cullinans departed the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, in unison for the eight showrooms that represent the brand across the country. Following final sign off from Julian Jenkins, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the Cullinans were driven by showroom representatives to their new homes in Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Essex, London and Sunningdale, where they will further galvanise this transformative motor car’s standing as truly Effortless Everywhere.
“Response to our new Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the world’s leading opinion formers and global media has been unequivocally positive and I am delighted that, from today, prospective clients will have the opportunity to experience this remarkable motor car via their local Rolls Royce showroom.”
