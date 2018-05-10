Home » News » Rolls Royce » Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the most expensive production series SUV in the world
Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the most expensive production series SUV in the world
10 May 2018 11:10:33
Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled the all-new Cullinan. The name of this SUV comes from the largest diamond found in the world and it described as an "all-terrain high-bodied car".
Cullinan is the most anticipated car of 2018 and, quite possibly, the most anticipated Rolls-Royce of all time. The first “three-box” car in the SUV-sector. Cullinan’s rear partition wall creates a distinct environment for passengers, separated from the luggage compartment. The trunk has 560 liters but when you'll put down the rear bench you'll get 1.930 liters. Yes, for the first time in Rolls, you can fold the rear bench.
Under the hood of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a V12 6.75 liter engine rated at 571 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque. The not to 100 km/h was not announced but the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.
The Cullinan has all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering and a special off-road mode. It can travel on water deep of 540 mm and has a total weight of over 2.6 tones. Price was not announced but international media said it can be yours for 325.000 USD.
