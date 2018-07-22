Rolls-Royce Cullinan is back in Manchester

The British car manufacturer Rolls-Royce is making a special return to its spiritual home by showcasing the brand-new Cullinan SUV in Manchester. As you know, the city was where Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce first met in 1904, in the Midland Hotel, where the company was formed.





The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan is showcased in Manchester Central, an exhibition center known as the GMex that is situated opposite the Midland Hotel. All fans can see the new SUV between 11 AM and 8 PM.





"Today, the North of England is a powerhouse UK market for Rolls-Royce and the Wilmslow showroom is among our top 10 performing outlets globally. To present Cullinan here is symbolic of our belief in the strength of this market and our founders’ guiding principle of creating the best cars in the world for patrons of true luxury", said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.





Under the hood of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a V12 6.75 liter engine rated at 571 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque. The not to 100 km/h was not announced but the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

Tags: cullinan, rolls-royce, rolls-royce cullinan

