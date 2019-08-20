Rolls Royce Cullinan Fux Orange unveiled

Once in a while, Rolls Royce build a special car for its special clients. Car collector Michael Fux is one of them and received his twelfth Bespoke Rolls-Royce commission.





Unveiled at ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering’, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars debuted the spectacularly colorful commission, ‘Cullinan in Fux Orange,’ marking the tenth time the brand has developed and reserved a color carrying the name of the prolific patron of Bespoke. Unveiled by Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the commission was the highlight of the Rolls-Royce celebration at The Quail and Monterey Car Week, one of the hallmark annual gatherings for global luxury collectors worldwide.





Working with the Bespoke design and color development team at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Goodwood, Mr. Fux challenged the designers to match the exterior color to a vibrant orange ladies wrap that caught his eye in South Florida. He purchased the wrap and had it delivered to the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective. Working together for nearly a year, the teams delivered the perfect surface application of more than seven layers of finish polished by hand for multiple hours in the Surface Finish Center. The exterior even features black Cullinan wheels and pinstripe wheel centers in the bright ‘Fux Orange.’





The interior is decked in hand-crafted Arctic White leather with offsetting Orange stitching and Orange Rolls-Royce ‘RRs’ on the headrests. Arctic White is carried over to the luxurious box grain leather fascia, steering wheel control stems and carpets. The designers brought color contrast with ‘Fux Orange’ finished fascia veneer, rear-view mirror and lambswool floor mats. The contrast of white and color showcased the artisanship with exacting standards for the Rolls-Royce craftspeople.





Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has dozens of colors reserved for numerous clients around the globe. Among the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars he has commissioned, Mr. Fux now ‘owns’ ten Bespoke colors, more than any other patron of the brand.

















Tags: rolls royce, rolls royce cullinan, rolls royce cullinan fux orange

Posted in Rolls Royce, Custom Cars