Home » News » Rolls Royce » Rolls Royce Cullinan Fux Orange unveiled
Rolls Royce Cullinan Fux Orange unveiled
20 August 2019 17:09:05
|Tweet
Once in a while, Rolls Royce build a special car for its special clients. Car collector Michael Fux is one of them and received his twelfth Bespoke Rolls-Royce commission.
Unveiled at ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering’, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars debuted the spectacularly colorful commission, ‘Cullinan in Fux Orange,’ marking the tenth time the brand has developed and reserved a color carrying the name of the prolific patron of Bespoke. Unveiled by Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the commission was the highlight of the Rolls-Royce celebration at The Quail and Monterey Car Week, one of the hallmark annual gatherings for global luxury collectors worldwide.
Working with the Bespoke design and color development team at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Goodwood, Mr. Fux challenged the designers to match the exterior color to a vibrant orange ladies wrap that caught his eye in South Florida. He purchased the wrap and had it delivered to the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective. Working together for nearly a year, the teams delivered the perfect surface application of more than seven layers of finish polished by hand for multiple hours in the Surface Finish Center. The exterior even features black Cullinan wheels and pinstripe wheel centers in the bright ‘Fux Orange.’
The interior is decked in hand-crafted Arctic White leather with offsetting Orange stitching and Orange Rolls-Royce ‘RRs’ on the headrests. Arctic White is carried over to the luxurious box grain leather fascia, steering wheel control stems and carpets. The designers brought color contrast with ‘Fux Orange’ finished fascia veneer, rear-view mirror and lambswool floor mats. The contrast of white and color showcased the artisanship with exacting standards for the Rolls-Royce craftspeople.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has dozens of colors reserved for numerous clients around the globe. Among the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars he has commissioned, Mr. Fux now ‘owns’ ten Bespoke colors, more than any other patron of the brand.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Rolls-Royce 100EX ConceptEngine: V16N/AN/A
2006 Rolls-Royce 101EX ConceptEngine: Phantom V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1936 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Shooting BrakeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 18.9 kw / 25.3 bhpN/A
2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche ConvertibleEngine: V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 738 nm / 544.3 ft lbs @ 2300 rpm
2000 Rolls-Royce Park WardEngine: V12, Power: 243.1 kw / 326.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...